Town’s champion girls are celebrating a title triumph

Ripley Town’s Under-15s girls are celebrating a county title after a successful season.

The teenagers clinched the Derbyshire Girls’ and Ladies’ Under 15s County Championship with two games remaining.

Manager Gareth Martin said: “It has been a massive achievement.”

The girls, who started the season by winning the Charity Shield, have been so consistent that Martin has selected just 13 players all season for the 11-a-side league.

The squad, who attend Ripley Academy, Swanwick Hall and Denby’s John Flamsteed schools, are: Megan Bacon, Imogen Coulter, Beth Elks, Jess Martin, Abbey Hirst, Sophie Bain, Liv Froggatt, Sophia Beeston, Laura Barlow, Minnie Gaunt, Molly Meehan, Ellie Beardsmore and Loren Kitchingareth.

In the division of five clubs, each plays against the others four times over the season.

West Hallam Juniors will finish runners-up ahead of Belper Town, Pride Park Juniors and Milton United.

Martin said: “None of the games have been easy, in fact there have been a few 1-0 and 2-0 wins where the girls had to battle really hard.

“So far they have played 14, won 12, drawn one and lost just one, scoring 61 goals and conceding just 14 — an average of one per game — which is awesome as matches are 80 minutes long.”

The girls clinched the title with an 8-0 win over Milton.