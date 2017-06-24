Topliss is Alfreton’s ninth summer signing

Alfreton Town boss John McDermott made his ninth summer signing after securing full-back Sam Topliss from North Ferriby United on a one-year deal.

Topliss spent eight years developing through the Hull City Academy system before securing a loan move to North Ferriby United in January 2015.

McDermott said: “I’m really pleased to have snapped up Sam.

“He is an excellent player and another really strong signing for us.”

“He is an attacking full back with great energy and distribution and in some ways he reminds me of myself and how I always wanted to get involved in the attacking play.

“He loves the ball, he’s composed on the ball and can do his defensive duties also, stops wingers playing and he can create chances too. He is a strong individual and can play wing back also.”

“He’s played at the level above too and has won the FA Trophy and promotion from this division also. We are building a team which is very strong and it’s a team of winners.”

Topliss made his move to the Villagers permanent in August 2015 and was an integral part of United’s FA Trophy success in 2015 and then the promotion winning campaign in the National League North in 2015/16 beating AFC Fylde in the play-off final.

Unfortunately relegation followed for United last season in the National League, where Topliss made 39 appearances.

McDermott added: “The squad is very different from last season and it’s a heck of a lot stronger with the names we have brought in.”

“It’s our ninth summer signing and all of our signings show intent and I would say we still have a few more to finalise.

“The squad is full of quality and is looking really good, I am very pleased with who we have managed to sign so far.”