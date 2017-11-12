Surprise defeat for the Lions

A last-minute winner by Curvin Ellis sent Heanor Town to their first league defeat since the middle of October — and gave lowly Boldmere St Michaels a 3-2 win.

Town’s defeat at second-from-bottom Boldmere left them seventh in the Midlands League Premier Division.

In a first half which was slow to get going, the Lions’ Elliott Reeves forced Boldmere keeper Lewis Feeney into a low save at his near post.

The half’s best chance fell to Boldmere, however.

Wayne White produced a reaction save from Ben Usher-Shipway’s point-blank strike to keep the scores level.

The second half was a much livelier affair.

Boldmere took the lead 45 seconds after the restart when Ryan Nesbitt converted a low cross.

The goal sparked Heanor into action and, after a series of attacks, Greg Marriott’s mazy run was abruptly halted when he was hauled down in the penalty area.

The referee pointed to the spot and Reeves made no mistake to level the score with a penalty.

Heanor were not level for long, however, as they gifted Boldmere the chance to restore their lead.

Marriott’s headed clearance hit Nick Hall and fell kindly to Charlie Morris, who smashed home from close range to make it 2-1 to the struggling home side.

With fifteen minutes to go, though, Heanor looked to have secured a point.

Marriott’s cross evaded everyone but Laurence Constable, who was on hand to make it 2-2.

After mounting pressure, Boldmere found the winner with the last touch of the game. A near-post flick by Ellis from a long throw-in dropped into the corner of the net.

The goal saw Heanor slip a place in the division ahead of two home games in five days against Coventry United and Shawbury United.