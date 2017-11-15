Selston knocked out of Notts Senior Cup after extra-time defeat at Gedling MW

Selston were knocked out of the Notts Senior Cup at the second round stage after defeat to Gedling MV.

The game was full of drama and no little controversy and went deep into extra-time before a conclusive blow was struck.

The visitors came out of the blocks at full pace pinning the hosts back from the off and opened the scoring after just two minutes.

Dominic Airey picked up a ball from a throw in and danced inside, before drifting past three players and shooting for the far corner.

Chris Heltorp in the home goal parried the shot but Sean Gregory was on hand to shoot, Heltorp blocked again but Gregory made no mistake at the second attempt and slotted home.

Selston were rampant after the goal, with Steve Brett and Martin Holt struggling to contain Airey, Sean Gregory and Tom Widdowson when in full flight.

Gregory forced the next obvious chance when he beat Ross McCaughey to the ball on halfway and drove at the heart of the Miners’ defence.

After sitting two players down he drove into the area and nicked the ball past Heltorp, who made contact with the Selston man, however, the referee awarded a corner.

Between attempting to keep Selston at bay Jimmy Spiers had a good goal bound effort from 25 yards blocked by Perry Marriott.

Selston continued to create pressure crucially, however, they failed to take advantage.

Heltorp made two errors that he wasn’t punished for. First he kicked straight to Airey and then threw the ball too close to Widdowson, but neither chance ended with an effort on goal.

Further efforts from Widdowson; a lob over Heltorp that dropped just wide, and Airey who’s dancing run saw him shoot just wide with his left foot were cruelly exposed as chances spurned when the Miners’ drew level totally against the run of play on 27 minutes.

A soft free-kick was awarded to the home side and a good ball in by McCaughey found Carl Westcarr, who headed home to level the game.

And the hosts took the lead right on half-time in even more controversial circumstances. Kane Hempshall fired a back pass at Jake Ball in the Selston goal, he struggled to deal with this and the ball rolled past him towards the goal line.

The Parishioners stopper got back to slide in and clear the ball for what would have been a corner. However, the linesman flagged furiously and convinced the referee to overturn his decision and give the goal.

The Miners went into the break a goal to the good, an outcome no-one would have predicted during the first half an hour.

The visitors picked themselves up and got right back in the game from the off. A free-kick given 25 yards from goal was fired goalwards by Lee Sutton, Heltorp could only parry up into the air and Airey reacted well to nod over the keeper to level the tie.

The Parishioners then battled their way back in front. Skipper Ben Moore outstrengthed and outworked Knight and Spiers in midfield and swapped passes with Widdowson and then released the ball wide right for Gregory on the wing.

He pinged a great cross and Sutton headed home across Heltorp to make it 3-2 to the visitors.

Gergory got away wide right again and fired in for Sutton but the striker’s shot came off a defender and Gregory could only fire over.

The hosts were back in the game on 68 minutes when Ross McCaughey fired into the top corner to bring his side back in it.

Despite being on the front foot, and introducing Jamie Shacklock and Josh Waldron, Selston didn’t create anything further clear cut and the game was destined for extra time.

The first period was relatively even with only one event of note – Gregory drove into the area and under pressure from a defender went down, the referee duly gave him his second yellow card and his marching orders to the absolute astonishment of the visitors.

The Miners eventually took advantage of the extra man when a cross was fired into the box and Jay Knight headed goalwards.

In a final cruel twist for Selston, it appeared that Ball had the header covered but it managed to squirm through his hands and creep over the line.

Gedling were ecstatic and are through to Round Three with an away tie to NCEL strugglers Clipstone.