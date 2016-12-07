Selston chairman: We have the ambition to progress

Selston chairman Mark Wilson says he is keen to take the club to the next level but is also determined to ensure the current levels of camaraderie remain.

In the ten years since adult football returned to the parish, Selston have won three league titles and are well positioned to claim another this season as they seek to defend their Central Midlands League South crown.

Insufficient ground facilities meant the Parishioners couldn’t take promotion into the East Midlands Counties League last time around, but Wilson says that should the title be won again, promotion is the aim.

He said: “The ambition has always been there and still is, it’s just being financially able to cope with playing at step six and also having a ground suitable enough.

“But this year we’ll be putting our application in for promotion and then if we do retain the title we can take our place in the higher division next season.

“It’ll depend on us having floodlights installed, and it’s complicated by us not having a lease on the ground, but with the backing of the parish council who own the land, a joint application with the bowls and cricket clubs has gone in this week so hopefully that will work out.

“We’re also having a new seated stand put in during the close season which will also be a big benefit.”

Despite Selston’s progress in recent years, Wilson remains acutely aware of the dangers of potentially becoming the victims of their own success when it comes to issues such as finances and club spirit.

He said: “This is a great family club, full of players who turned out for our junior sides, and the cameraderie is incredible.

“There’s no playing budget, the club raises its own money through various fundraising initiatives and the players still pay subs.

“So if we were to progress I’d be really keen to keep that positive vibe going because it’s been pivotal to what we’ve achieved so far.

“Sometimes, going higher brings its own dangers such as financial pressures and so on, and it’s a very fine line between wanting to take the club as far as it can go and potentially taking it too far before it’s ready.

“However, when I took over I said that my ambition was to get into the qualifying rounds of the FA Cup. To have a chance of doing that we need to be at step six so that’s where we would love to get to.”

Wilson added that a financial backer would be of huge benefit to the club moving forward.

He said: “Clearly, someone willing to put in around £10-15,000 a season isn’t going to be easy to find, which is why we do everything ourselves, but if someone did want to help us we’d be more than grateful.

“Nobody’s saying we’ll ever be even a semi-professional club, but step six would be a great level for us to settle at if we can and I’d love for that to happen as soon as possible.”