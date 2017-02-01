RUMOUR MILL: Celtic deny huge Chelsea bid for Dembele as Blues miss out on Candreva | Mourinho hopes Rooney stays put | Arsenal planning summer swoop for Reus

Despite reports to the contrary, Celtic sources have denied there was a £40million bid from Chelsea for Moussa Dembele. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte also insisted no offer was made for the striker, calling the story “pure speculation”. (Various)

The Blues also had a £26million deadline day bid for Inter Milan midfielder Antonio Candreva turned down by the Italian club. (Metro)

Chelsea boss Conte blocked Asmir Begovic’s move to Bournemouth after he failed to sign Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon. (The Mirror)

Jose Mourinho hopes Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young both decide to stay at Old Trafford until the summer. Both players are linked with big money moves to the Chinese Super League, where the transfer window is open until 28 February. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are plotting a sensational summer move for Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus. (Bild). The Gunners are also considering a move for Barcelona’s Pep Segura as new Head of Youth. (The Independent)

Tottenham turned down a late transfer deadline day move from Turkish giants Galatasaray to sign out-of-favour striker Vincent Janssen on a six-month loan deal. (ESPN).

Everton boss Ronald Koeman refused to sanction the £15million sale of James McCarthy, because he sees the midfielder forming the foundation of a trophy-winning team. McCarthy was wanted by Newcastle. (Daily Mirror)

The Toffees also considered a January move for West Ham’s Adrian, but will now wait until the summer to identify a first-choice goalkeeper. (Liverpool Echo)

Hull tried - and failed - to bring former Manchester United winger Nani, now with La Liga side Valencia, back to the Premier League. (Daily Mail)

West Brom made an unsuccessful £10million bid for Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez. (Daily Mail)

Watford have accepted a £20million bid from Chinese side Changchan Yatui for Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo. (The Sun).

Hull landed Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan until the end of the season. (Hull Daily Mail)

Charlton signed Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi on loan. (London Evening Standard)

West Ham threatened to scupper Dimitri Payet’s £25million move to Marseille unless he returned his £500,000 salary for January. (London Evening Standard)