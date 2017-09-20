Robins lose out to Lions in derby cup tie

Ilkeston Town fell to their first defeat in four matches as they were beaten 2-0 by local rivals Heanor Town in the MFL League Cup on Tuesday night.

The match saw a 490-strong crowd gather at the Town Ground for the first local derby the new Robins have faced since their inception, their opponents plying their trade a division higher in the Midland Football League Premier.

And for much of the encounter there was little between the sides, although in the final quarter it was Heanor who stamped their authority on proceedings and could well have scored more than the two they did.

For the Robins, the lack of a real cutting edge up front proved costly as home goalkeeper Oliver Cammidge was rarely tested by the visiting team.

Ilkeston began the game the stronger side with several pacy attacks but Alex Marshall (twice) was unable to convert.

Heanor struck a post following a left wing corner as they began to get into the game, but the sides went in level at the break.

The hosts went in front on 54 minutes as a cross from the right was glanced home by Elliott Reeves.

The second then followed seven minutes later when Deakin saved superbly at point-blank range from Sam Vickers but the Heanor man followed up to net the rebound.

Ilkeston’s heads dropped and only wasted shots from distance would see them threaten again as the Lions saw out the remainder with a comfortable lead that would ultimately see them progress into the next round.