Reshuffle sorted, signings on their way

Heanor boss Glen Clarence will turn his attention to new signings this week, having sorted out his backroom team.

The Lions, who have had a reshuffle behind the scenes at the Town Ground, are to announce new faces later in the week.

Assistant manager Steve Huntington has stepped down from his first team role but will continue to work for the club.

Paul Postlethwaite is to become Clarence’s new number two, alongside Steve Hamilton.

And Dan Newton is to join the first team as goalkeeping coach.

A club statement confirmed: “Unfortunately due to an increased work load and not being able to commit to the role since becoming the headmaster of Heanor Gate School, assistant manager Steve Huntington has stepped down from his position with the first team, Steve remains a big part of the club behind the scenes and remains a vital part of the future of the whole club as we continue to grow.”

In another change, the club will run a reserve team on Saturdays in the Central Midlands League Division One and an Under 21s midweek side in the Worksop Van Hire Under 21s League.

This is due to the Central Midlands League decision not to continue with the proposed Saturday U21s League.

Heanor’s squad and management for both of those teams will remain the same, under the car of manager Chris Hutchinson and assistant boss Richard Daley.

A spokesman added: “We thank Steve for everything he has done for the first team and wish Paul, Dan, Chris and Rich all the best in there new roles.”