Glen Clarence has asked fans to keep in mind just how far his young Heanor Town side have come this season.

The Lions boss says the club’s fanbase are among the very best in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

But he wants them to be mindful that the squad have surpassed expectation so far this season.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit to the Town Ground of strugglers Shawbury United, he said: “The fans backing is always important and they can be some of the best fans in the league vocally when they get behind us.

“We always appreciate their support.

“It’s important to remember how far we’ve come in a short space of time, a lot of young lads exceeding expectations.

“I’d like the fans to remember that and get behind them.”

As the Ripley and Heanor News went to print, the Lions were due to host Coventry United in midweek action.

That game followed hot on the heels of Saturday’s 3-2 defeat Boldmere St Michaels, a result that bothered the gaffer.

“I’m disappointed with the performance and the result,” he said.

“I thought they were a good side and that shows how good this league is. We had some big players missing, I don’t want to make excuses, but they were as good as anything we’ve played I think.

“The chances we created we didn’t put away, we weren’t as much of a threat going forward as we have been. One of the goals was very cheap, but it was a bit of a fluke.

“It’s a disappointing result and I think we can play a lot better and work a lot harder.”

And that result gives Clarence something to think about this week as he picks a side to face Shawbury.

“It gives us options going forward, we’ll have people coming back. We may have to shake it up a bit.”