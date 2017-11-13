Reds to meet former winners in FA Trophy

Alfreton Town have been handed a challenging draw in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

The Reds, 16th in National League North after Saturday’s disappointing 3-2 home defeat to York City, will meet high-flying Altrincham, who have twice won the competition.

The North-West side are currently top of the Evostik Premier Division, having won 11 of their 19 matches.

Altrincham won through to the third qualifying round of the national competition on Saturday, defeating Ramsbottom United 4-1.

Former Ramsbottom striker Jordan Hulme was the Robins’ hero with a crucial hat-trick.

He said: “I jokingly told the lads I would get a hat-trick against my old team, a team I love, and I have gone out and done it! We want to do well in the competition.”

Hulme said playing a team from a higher level would give Altrincham the chance to “see where we are at.”

The tie will be played at the Impact Arena on Saturtday, 25th November.

Last season Alfreton reached the second round proper of the FA Trophy, where they were beaten 2-1 at Boreham Wood by a 90th-minute goal.

Along the way they defeated Gainsborough Trinity, after a replay, and North Ferriby United.