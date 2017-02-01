Paul Clayton bids fond farewell as boss Nicky Law prepares for last game as Alfreton Town manager

Alfreton Town forward Paul Clayton has praised departing manager Nicky Law for his work over the years and believes that Russ O’Neil is the right man to take over the job.

The 31-year-old has played under Nicky Law during his entire time at Alfreton Town.

But now with Nicky Law exiting the club for a development role at Premier League side Burnley, Clayton will be experiencing a managerial change at the Reds for the first time.

“I wish him all the best in the future. He brought the best out of me as a player and would do the same with others too,” said Clayton

Since joining in 2007, Clayton has become Alfreton’s second highest ever goalscorer and helped guide the club to the Conference Premier; with him netting 20 times during that season.

The Reds forward man believes that this is the stand out moment for him under Nicky Law, saying; “We have had some good memories down the years but obviously getting promoted to the Conference Premier has to be the best for me.”

During Nicky Law’s nine-year spell at the Impact Arena Russ O’Neil has been by his side through every step of the way acting as his assistant manager.

But now O’Neil will take the reins from Law and will be looking to steer Alfreton away from the relegation this season.

Clayton believes that O’Neil is the correct appointment for the job and is challenged his team-mates to help take the pressure away from the new man.

He said; “There was only one man for the job, I’m sure the club didn’t take long in making the decision for him to take over.

“Russ will continue the hard work that he always puts in but it’s up to the players to deliver and secure safety for next season.”

The veteran striker also confirmed he would love the chance to become the club’s new assistant manager.

He added: “I would love the opportunity to become assistant, I would give it my all like I do on the pitch.

“Over the years that I’ve been at Alfreton I’ve always had a good relationship with Russ so it would definitely work out.”