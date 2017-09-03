Own goal denies Reds victory

Alfreton Town picked up their first away point of the season in a 2-2 draw at Nuneaton Town — and were only denied a win by Tom Allan’s unfortunate own goal.

﻿The Reds, who fell behind in the fourth minute, started sloppily, according to manager John McDermott.

“We started really, really sloppy — really slow,” he said.

“The words coming out of the changing room were ‘concentration — be switched on’, and they took a short corner and scored from it.”

McDermott was, however, happy with a point.

“All of sudden we get into gear, we get going and scored a good goal — a bit of good movement.

“Then for about 10 or 15 minutes l thought they were there for the taking.

“We should have kicked on, but we didn’t. We were just happy to scrap for little bits and bobs and they got back into the game.

“To be honest, if l was their manager l’d be very disappointed. They had chance after chance, but saying that it’s all about putting the ball in the back of the net.

“We scored two goals away from home for the first time this season.

“Tom Allan had a chance there, a free header a couple of yards out, and he’s hit it down into the floor instead of heading it in — sometimes they go in.

“It was a scrappy performance and no team really dominated the middle of the park.

“It was just about energy. It was a hot day and it was easy for me sat in the dug-out with a drink.

“This is a tough place to come — only time will tell if it’s a good point or not.”

Jordan Nicholson gave Nuneaton the lead, but the Reds were level after 11 minutes when Tom Platt sent Chris Sharp one-on-one with keeper Dean Lyness for a sublime finish.

“Seven minutes into the second half Alfreton received the breakthrough they had been seeking when Craig Westcarr was brought down by Lyness as he chased Bradley Wood’s through-ball.

Westcarr planted the penalty low into the left-hand corner of the net.

Allan’s own-goal stemmed from a corner — the fourth goal the Reds have conceded from a corner in the last two away games.

Reds’ keeper Chris Elliott also made a couple of outstanding saves from Ashley Chambers late on.

Allan should have scored with a close-range 47th-minute header that bounced over the bar, substitute Cieron Keane’s thunderbolt was saved and Brody Robertson almost snatched victory at the end with a deflected shot.

ALFRETON: Elliott, Topliss, Priestley, Shiels, Allan, Wood (Disley 84), Platt, Smith, Daniels [Keane 71], Westcarr, Sharp [Robertson 84]. Subs not used: Jennings, German.

NUNEATON: Lyness, L.Wildin, Heaton, Beswick, Gascoigne, Ashton, Henshall [Ball 18], Elliot, Chambers, Hickey, Nicholson [Glover 90+2].