Moore goals from Carl as polished Selston celebrate third win

Newly-promoted Selston produced a polished performance to chalk up their third victory of the new campaign in the East Midlands Counties League.

Second-half goals from Carl Moore teed up a 2-0 triumph at home to struggling Leicestershire outfit Holwell Sports, who had taken only four points from their opening six games of the campaign.

Selston now sit tenth in the 22-team table with ten points from six matches, only five behind leaders Blaby and Whetstone Athletic. Next up this coming Saturday is a trip to Borrowash Victoria, who lie seventh.

In front of a crowd of 104, the hosts enjoyed most of the possession in the opening half but couldn’t convert their chances into goals. However, they took only two minutes of the second period to break the deadlock as Moore settled a scramble in the box with an overhead kick from a couple of yards.

The same player doubled the lead only seven minutes later when receiving a ball from Josh Waldram and spinning round a couple of challenges before slotting past the ‘keeper.

In Division One of the Notts Senior League, Selston Reserves went down 4-2 to Mansfield Hosiery Mills, despite goals from Jordan Black and Cameron Gascoyne.