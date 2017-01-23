Match gallery: Alfreton Town 0 Worcester City 0

Alfreton Town manager Nicky Law called for his side to show more consistency after a goalless draw left them four points clear of the National League North relegation zone, but with games in hand.

Craig Westcarr saw his 58th minute penalty well saved by Ethan Ross as the Reds bounced back from conceding six in their previous league outing to keep a clean sheet, a fact that pleased the manager.

Niall Heaton's header goes wide of the target for Alfreton Town in their goalless draw against Worcester City. Alfreton Town FC v Worcester City. National League North match at the Impact Arena Stadium, Alfreton. Saturday 21st January 2017.

Law, whose side are 18th, said: “When you don’t make individual mistakes and you pick up from corners and free kicks and don’t play blind back passes and you don’t give cheap goals away, then you have always got a chance.

“The difference between Harrogate (where Alfreton lost 6-3) and today was that we didn’t make those mistakes.

“Games are won and lost by mistakes.

“On any day we can beat anyone, but equally we could lose to anyone. We have just got to find that bit of consistency, which we have struggled all year with.”

The home side dominated the 90 minutes and would have avoided their first home goalless draw two years ago if Westcarr had converted his penalty.