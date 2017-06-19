Majority of last season’s Heanor squad and some new talent set for pre-season

Heanor Town return to training on Saturday to begin their preparations for the 2017/18 Midland Football League Premier Division season.

Lions boss Glen Clarence is expected to retain most of last season’s squad, who finished sixth in the table.

But he’s added to their number as well.

“We are back training on Saturday,” he said.

“We have the majority of last season’s squad, and some exciting young talent has been added.”

Clarence and his Heanor squad will have almost two weeks to get ready for their first summer friendly, a visit to Blidworth Miners Welfare on Thursday 6th July.

Mansfield Town are the first pre-season visitors to the Town Ground, Steve Evans’ League Two outfit arriving on Thursday 20th July for a 7.30pm kick-off.