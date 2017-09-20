Lions to ‘take stock’ of start - Clarence

Heanor Town boss Glen Clarence has told his players to “take stock” of their start to the Midlands Football League Premier Division season.

The Lions put in an encouraging display against Coventry Sphinx to go 3-1 up at half-time before eventually being pegged back at 3-3 for a point on the road.

And Clarence had no complaints about the performance of his side, who have strung five consecutive wins together during the eight games in the 2017/18 league season so far.

He said: “I’m always disappointed not to win a game of football but you take a point on the road. I think it’s important to take stock a bit.

“Where we are in the league; potentially going second with three points tonight (night of Coventry game) is surpassing people’s expectations.

“It’s a good league. Coventry Sphinx are a good side. You never go anywhere and get an easy game. They’re up there. If we’re expected to come away and roll teams over then I think it needs to come back down to earth a bit.

“At 3-1 up at half time you’re disappointed to come in at 3-3 but before the game you’d take a point on the road.”

Dominic Wilkinson, Elliott Reeves and Jordan Lee all got on the scoresheet for Heanor during the first 45 minutes.

“They had to change their shape after 10 minutes which is a credit to us,” said Clarence. “They probably tried to over-play which left us space in behind. I don’t think we were outstanding first half and terrible second half. I think first half we exploited what they allowed us to exploit.

“Second half they changed it. They probably defended a little bit more deeper and went a little bit more direct.But, let’s remember, the two goals in the second half came from set pieces; they didn’t come from open play.

“Heads are a bit down after leading 3-1 but I’ve told them ‘let’s take stock of where we are, we’re a young side with a lot of exciting talent’.

“Although we conceded two in the second half it was a totally different game to the one in the first half.

“First half it was all about what we can do on the ball, second half the two goals came from set pieces. I thought we defended well and everyone gave us a shift - no complaints from me.”