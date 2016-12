Gainsborough Trinity or Alfreton Town will face North Ferriby United at home in the FA Trophy first round proper if they win the replay.

The teams played out a dull 0-0 draw at the weekend and will replay the tie on Wednesday night.

There are a total of 32 ties in the first round with clubs from the National League now joining the competition.

The first round proper will take place on Saturday 10 December, with winning clubs receiving £5000 from The FA’s prize fund.