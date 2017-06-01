Ex-Stag the ‘perfect signing’ for new Alfreton boss

New Alfreton Town manager John McDermott believes his first summer signing is a “perfect one”, as Craig Disley joins the Reds.

The former Mansfield Town midfielder, Disley, now 35, had other offers on the table but opted to sign a two-year deal at the Impact Arena.

Disley had most recently played for Grimsby Town where he made more than 200 appearances and helped them to promotion from the National League.

McDermott said: “It was a fantastic signing for us and we fought off stiff competition from higher clubs to land his signature. We are absolutely delighted and we all can’t wait to get going and start preparations.

“Craig was fully on board when we spoke about the project here at the Reds and he carries himself well on and off the pitch, he’s a great player to have around and the perfect signing for us.”

McDermott added there will be more additions this summer.

“It shows a signal of intent and lots of clubs are moving quickly, signing several players and we are doing our business too, more signings are on the way as we shape the squad and shape the squad to challenge in the league,” he said.

“It’s a good start for us and Craig is the first of many great and quality signings we have on the way.”

Disley began his professional career in 1999 with Stags where he would go on to make 141 appearances, scoring 16 goals.

He became an established member of the team and helped Mansfield to promotion from Division 3 to the third tier in 2002.

Disley joined Bristol Rovers in 2004, making more than 200 appearances and helping them to promotion from league Two in 2007.

A brief spell at Shrewsbury Town followed in 2009 before he signed for Grimsby in 2011, becoming an integral part of the team.

He again made more than 200 appearances for the club over five years and again helped the side to promotion. He was released at the end of last season.