Crunch time for Selston as they seek two wins for title

Selston manager Craig Weston believes his players will thrive under the pressure of their final two games of the season as the Parishioners aim to become champions of the CML South - and with it earn promotion.

A last-gasp defeat at Swanwick Pentrich Road last Saturday was a big setback to Weston and his players, and means they must now win both of their remaining games to overhaul Eastwood at the top.

The Badgers have completed all their fixtures and are now left watching on to see if Selston slip up.

Weston said: “Eastwood must be praying we drop more points like we did on Saturday but it’s up to us to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“There’s a lot at stake in terms of promotion being on offer as well as the title, but the championship is a big enough prize on its own and that’s what the players need to focus on.

“It’s a cliche but we literally have two cup finals to play as we’ve got to win both of them.”

Saturday’s defeat saw a 90 th minute winner deny Selston a point, although even a draw would have left a similar scenario to that which they now face.

Weston said: “To be honest, we didn’t play well enough to deserve anything out of the game but to lose it like that was still a bit of a sickener.

“We went behind early on and did well to fight back and get level and up to half-time we were the better side.

“But we didn’t really come out of the traps for the second-half and Swanwick, who are a decent side, punished us.

“We didn’t perform at anywhere near the level we’re capable of but these things happen and we just have to dust ourselves down and prepare for the last two games.”

Selston now prepare to travel to Southwell City next Wednesday night for their penultimate league game, knowing anything but a win will hand the title, and promotion, to Eastwood.

Weston said: “We don’t want to have any fear but that can be easier said than done. You don’t know how things are going to go until you’re out there playing.

“It’s remarkable how the season has turned out and that the team currently top has no more games to play.

“However, I’d still rather be in our position than theirs as it’s in our own hands, and when that’s the case you’ve usually only got yourselves to blame if you don’t achieve what you want.

“It’s been a much stronger division to compete in this year so to win the title would perhaps be more of an achievement than it was last year.

“The fact that promotion is on offer as well adds a bit more to it but I don’t think it’ll mean the players feel any more pressure.”

*Selston will host their annual Chairman’s Day on April 22, the date of their final game against Pinxton.

The event sees a full day of football, live music and fun, with an all-day bar, chairman’s raffle and much more.