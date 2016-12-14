Consistency is key for Heanor says Clarence

Glen Clarence has challenged his Heanor Town side to be more consistent in their quest to become the team to beat in the Midland Football League.

The Lions sit eighth in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit of Shepshed Dynamo and Clarence wants to see a similar performance to the one shown in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat by Sporting Khalsa.

Clarence felt his men more than matched one of the division’s best teams but wants them to have a winning mentality every time they go out on the pitch.

“We’ve been a top six, top seven side, but I don’t want to be top six or seven, I want to be top one,” he said.

“People can talk about money but it’s nothing to do with money, on Saturday we matched one of the best teams in the league. Bring that to the table every week and we will be a force.

“We know we’re a good side, it’s there, we know it’s there, but it’s got to be there more often. We have to be more consistent.”

Clarence has said mentality can be a problem for Heanor, who in his words didn’t show up against Coventry Sphinx two weeks ago.

“Individually more than collectively we can be outstanding or non existant,” he said. “I thought we were outstanding against Khalsa but it took their goal to make us play and then we got a goal and stopped playing.

“We have to be up against it to do something and that’s frustrating, it will be for every management team at every club, at every level.

“It’s frustrating when you know what you’ve got and it doesn’t come out, but if they did it all the time they wouldn’t be at Heanor, they would be playing professional football.”

Clarence has said he may have to throw one or two youngsters ‘in at the deep end’ to cover suspensions on Saturday.