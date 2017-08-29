Beaming boss heaps praise on red-hot Alfreton Town

Beaming manager John McDermott heaped praise on his Alfreton Town side after they had sent Curzon Ashton packing on a blisteringly hot Bank Holiday Monday afternoon at the Impact Arena.

Alfreton built on the promise they had shown in defeat two days earlier to win 4-0 in front of a crowd of 405 and move up to 12th in the Vanarama National League North table. And McDermott enthused: ”It was a very good performance.

“The lads worked really hard, and I was pleased with the way we passed the ball more. There are times when we go forward too early, so I asked them to be braver and put their foot on it. Even the defenders at the back drew people out. We wanted the build-up to be better, and we did that.”

McDermott reserved special credit for Adam Smith, who sent Alfreton on their way in the 12th minute with a stunning opening goal, which was a sublime left-footed strike from fully 20 yards after he had jinked past a couple of defenders.

“Smudger was tremendous today,” said the Reds boss. “He looked very dangerous. He gives your team a breather because he carries the ball and keeps it, and his delivery is always decent.”

Such pinpoint delivery by Smith set up Alfreton’s second goal on 64 as he teed up Craig Westcarr for the simplest of headers. More was to come in the dying minutes as Tom Platt volleyed home mercilessly from 20 yards, and Brendon Daniels scored the third contender for goal of the season as he cut inside to curl an unstoppable shot into the top corner from at least 25 yards.

ALFRETON LINE-UP -- Elliott/ Topliss, Shiels, Priestley, Allan, Wood, Platt, Daniels, Smith (Jennings 84), Sharp (German 68), Westcarr.