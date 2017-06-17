Alfreton take number of summer signings to seven

Alfreton Town’s busy summer in the transfer market continued as they signed three more players on Friday.

Deals for Ryan Jennings, Tom Platt and Mason Springthorpe take new boss John McDermott’s number of new recruits to seven as the Reds continue to prepare at pace for the new National League North season.

Winger Jennings was most recently with Curzon Ashton and has previously turned out for Grimsby Town, Wigan Athletic and AFC Fylde.

Midfielder Platt joins from Harrogate Town on a one-year deal having begun his career at York City and also played for Halifax Town, while goalkeeper Springthorpe came through the ranks at Shrewsbury and was a Premier League squad member with Everton before spells with Fleetwood, Telford and Northwich.

And McDermott is delighted with his trio of new additions.

He said: “I’m delighted to have signed Ryan for the upcoming season; it’s another very strong signing. I said a month or so ago I wanted to bring players in which suit us, and suit the style of football we want to play and Ryan is another individual who does that.

“He didn’t get much of a run out at Wigan but was on the fringes of the first team when he was there; he has had excellent spells at various clubs, I know him well from his spell at Grimsby also. He is a clever player, tricky and is a natural winger which is what we need.

“He can go past players, he’s quick, I can switch him to either flank and he can score goals too. He is not afraid of a tackle and he’s my type of winger. He thrives on running at his man and importantly distribution. He’s a player perfect for us.

“Tom is also a great signing for us, I’m very happy to have secured him for this season. I know him well from Harrogate, he is a hard working individual and he operates well in the midfield.

“He is an athletic player, very fit and gets about the pitch well. He is a box to box player, scores goals and will create excellent competition within the midfield. He has learnt to play different positions and played deeper so he is versatile and he will bring us much needed legs in the centre of the park. He is excited to get started and the way we play it will suit his style also.

“Mason from Southport is an excellent shot stopper, he has a great presence, he’s tall, strong and vocal. He has played a various clubs and is well travelled so I’m very happy to have signed him.

“In my eyes a goalkeeper is just as important as a striker and he is another big signing for us, he will do very well and our squad is coming together very nicely and very strongly. He is my number one and that’s seven confirmed from us so far, it’s very exciting for us and our preparations continue.”

Also signing on the dotted line is Tom Allan, who scored six goals in 29 appearances for Alfreton last season.

McDermott added: “He’s a fantastic player and someone who remains in my plans. He’s strong, has good feet and can play in several positions.

“I am very happy to have retained Tom for this season and he will fit into the squad well, he is an experienced player at this level and the squad is even stronger with Tom signing a new deal.”