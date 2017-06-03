Alfreton make a third summer signing as McDermott continues rebuild

Alfreton boss John McDermott believes the addition of Chris Sharp is another cause for optimism around the Impact Arena.

Forward Sharp becomes McDermott’s third summer signing after penning a one-year deal with the Reds from Bradford Park Avenue.

He follows experienced midfielder Craig Disley and centre-back Luke Shiels to Alfreton as McDermott shapes his squad.

The Reds manager said: “It’s another excellent signing for us and we are starting to build the squad very strongly now, I’m excited to keep securing players and shape the squad to be very competitive in the league and to challenge.

“I know the fans are ecstatic with our signings and it’s important that we create a buzz amongst our supporters and I know we are doing that.”

Sharp, 30, started his career in Wales with Rhyl before moving on to Bangor City where he scored 33 goals in 40 games.

He continued to score goals after a move to The New Saints, bagging 22 in 29 appearances, and winning the Welsh league title and appearing in the Champions League.

He moved on to Telford where he scored 15 goals in the team’s first season back in the Conference. Spells at Lincoln City, Hereford United, Stockport County, Colwyn Bay and Marine followed.

Sharp moved to Bradford PA and made 25 starts and 17 substitute appearances, scoring five goals.

McDermott added: “I’m delighted we have secured Chris Sharp for the upcoming season, he is a strong player, clever and works his socks off on the pitch. He can score goals too which is ultimately what we are after.

“He holds the ball up well and players can play off him, he isn’t just a target man but he can play on the ground too, it’s a great signing once again for us. It’s a big boost for the team and the strike partners also, his work rate is excellent and he has goals in him across his career.

“I spoke to Chris and told him how we wanted to play and what we want to do and within five minutes he wanted to come to us.

“It was a breath of fresh air to speak to a player who didn’t care about money but simply wanted to come to Alfreton because they know about the football we want to play, he wants to be here and play good football.”

Sharp is the son of former Everton and Scotland striker Graeme.