Derbyshire snap up new bowler in loan deal

Derbyshire have signed seamer Harry Podmore from Middlesex on what is initially a 28-day loan.

The 23-year-old joined up with the squad ahead of this week’s Specsavers County Championship match against Durham at Emirates Riverside.

A product of the Middlesex Academy, Podmore has made eight first-class appearances, returning 25 wickets at an average of 26, including best figures of 4-54 against Somerset.

Director of cricket Kim Barnett, said: “With the return to red-ball cricket, we felt the squad needed another bowling option. Harry comes highly recommended and has performed well in first-class cricket. There is now a lot of competition for places amongst the bowlers.”