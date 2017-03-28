Derbyshire skipper Godleman wins prize for his work outside cricket

The way in which Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman has broadened his horizons to help him gear up for the new season has landed him a prestigious prize.

For Godleman looked outside the sport during the close season, taking on activities to help him develop, both as a cricketer and as a person.

The 28-year-old opening batsman tackled an introductory course to counselling, personal training qualifications and an initial course in sign language, as well as completing his level two and three coaching badges in cricket. And now he has been rewarded with a personal development scholarship award of £1,000 from the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA).

“The PCA is a magnificent organisation in supporting players away from cricket, which I am a massive advocate of,” said Godleman. “Giving me the opportunity to put my efforts into something else means that I am re-energised when I return to the game.

“Personal development has had an incredible impact on my life. The people I have met and the skills I have acquired have improved my performances on the field and given me an understanding of what I may do once my cricket career has finished.”

Godleman has donated a third of his award to the Derby branch of the YMCA, whom he has supported since moving to the area from Essex. “This is my small way of giving something back to an organisation that does a fantastic job, providing shelter, food and the things I am fortunate to have on a regular basis,” he said.