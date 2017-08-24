Derbyshire’s Imran Tahir selected for World XI side

Imran Tahir has been selected for a World XI touring squad for a three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan in September.

Backed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the one-off series sees the return of international cricket to Pakistan with three Twenty20s taking place in Lahore.

Tahir has agreed a short-term release with Derbyshire to allow him to feature in the series, which takes place from Tuesday 12 to Friday 15 September.

The 38-year-old is due to miss one Specsavers County Championship match away versus Sussex, before returning for four-day fixture versus Kent, starting on Tuesday 19 September at Chesterfield.

Director of Cricket, Kim Barnett said: “Everyone at the club would like to wish Imran a safe and successful trip. It’s a great opportunity for him and we look forward to welcoming him back for the final two fixtures of the season.

“This will now provide an opportunity for other guys to get first-class experience and push for a place, for this season and beyond.

“We have a very talented squad who are all determined to do well and have a successful end to the four-day campaign.”