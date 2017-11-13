Coach reveals winter training plans for Derbyshire cricketers

Derbyshire’s strength and conditioning coach Jonty Norris has disclosed the club’s winter plans after the squad returned to training at The 3aaa County Ground.

The squad have undertaken a series of fitness tests in their first week back as the coaching staff begin their assessments at the end of the autumn break. Norris will then use the results to devise and implement individual training plans to get the squad in the best possible condition over the close season.

He said: “We’ve been focusing on speed and power to get an idea of how fast the guys are over a straight 20 metres, but also running between the wickets, so making it really cricket specific.

“We’re also looking at endurance and strength testing to allow me to prescribe training based on the individuals’ needs. We don’t have squad training plans any more. Instead it’s about individual plans based on what each player needs to get out of it.”