Captain pleased with Derbyshire Falcons’ brand of T20 cricket

Captain Gary Wilson has heaped praise on his Derbyshire Falcons team for their record-breaking NatWest T20 Blast campaign, and admitted it left the squad eager to go one step further and reach Finals Day in future years.

The Ireland international led the Falcons to only a second domestic Twenty20 quarter-final in 15 seasons, with several club records broken along the way.

The only disappointment was that the knockout match, in front of 4,000 spectators at The 3aaa County Ground in Derby, led to a heavy defeat at the hands of Hampshire, who were inspired by an amazing century from Shahid Afridi.

Wilson said: “To go out one step before Finals Day was, of course, disappointing. We all desperately wanted to get over the line and get down to Birmingham. But in no way do we accept that a quarter-final was good enough. We’ll come back next year.

“I’m really excited about the brand of cricket we’ve played all competition. We were sat in the dugouts and I heard a supporter behind say it’s the most he’s enjoyed watching Derbyshire play county cricket in the last five years. While that’s no consolation on what was a bitterly disappointing night, it proves that we have played a good brand of cricket and I am glad the supporters have seen that.

“There has been a bit of a drought in this format for the club, but it is an exciting time now and the challenge will be to back up these performances next season.”