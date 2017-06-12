Blow for Derbyshire as young fast bowler goes back to Surrey

Fast bowler Conor McKerr has left Derbyshire after being recalled by his parent county, Surrey.

The 19-year-old paceman made two first-class appearances for Derbyshire and impressed all in claiming 14 wickets at an average of 21.

McKerr bagged two five-wicket hauls and career-best match figures of 10-141 during his spell, becoming the youngest bowler in the club’s history to take ten wickets in a match.

Director of cricket Kim Barnett said: “Conor was a great addition to the side during his short spell with us, and we wish him the best of luck back at Surrey.

“I would like to thank Surrey and Alec Stewart for allowing Conor to join us. We now have a two-week gap until our next fixture, by which time we hope to have Hardus Viljoen and Will Davis fit and back in the side.

“We’ve seen over the last two games the positive impact a genuine quick bowler can have, so we’re looking forward to having Hardus and Will firing on all cylinders.”