LETTER: What are we leaving for next generation?

Anyone wanting to develop the former Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) should not get planning permission unless they are prepared to safeguard all buildings that are listed or that the taxpayer in Derby City wants to retain.

Never mind the developer - all they are interested in is making money at the loss to people of Derby. They are giving money towards schools affordable housing under the 106 agreement.

To people that don’t know what the 106 agreement is - the developer will have to give certain amounts of money before the council will allow the development to go ahead.

But at what cost if we cannot protect our heritage in and around Derby and Derbyshire? What are we leaving for the next generation - a load of concrete blocks? I hope not.

Alan Warner

Denby Village