LETTER: Terror attack was deeply troubling

I have been deeply troubled by the awful terrorist attack in Manchester and the governments inability to prevent it.

Seems to me that the authorities knew an awful lot about the bomber both prior to and immediately after the attack, For example they knew the identity of the man two hours after he had atomised himself with his own bomb.

The police have picked up his associates within a matter of days, it has been widely reported that he has fought in the Libyan civil war in his school holidays as a teenager and he has been reported to the authorities on at least three occasions by concerned members of the public for holding extremist views.

Just what do you need on your CV of terror to become a person of interest to the authorities?

In all this time he has been allowed to shuttle between war torn Libya and Manchester completely unhindered. Questions need asking of the government of how they have allowed this to happen.

At best it looks like gross incompetence and at worst it looks like he has enjoyed some level of official protection as being an enemy of our enemies.

Answers to these questions need to be known now, not 30 years later when those responsible are either dead or safely in receipt of very generous state pension.

Stephen Lee

By email