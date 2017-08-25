LETTER: Police cuts leaving us with ‘very thin blue line’

This is a trend that must be reversed.

I am becoming most concerned about our ‘very thin blue line’ as reports showed four in ten police stations have closed in the past seven years.

This is alarming – particularly as we have seen a recent jump in violent crime. This has to stop – and be reversed.

Derbyshire is a case in point. More police stations have closed in Derbyshire than anywhere else in the country, with reports showing 80 per cent gone since 2010. There are now four police station counters in Derbyshire, down from 25. This is madness – we are closing police stations while the population rises and violent crime surges.

Margot Parker

Derbyshire UKIP MEP