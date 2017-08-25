LETTER: Not safe to go out at night

So Derbyshire Police are handing out 250 more stun guns to officers on the beat.
I would like to know where they are going to find 250 officers on the beat in Derbyshire?
I for one cannot remember the last time I saw a police officer on the beat in Amber Valley. Then again I don’t go out after dark because I don’t feel safe so probably that’s when they are going on the beat with their stun guns.
Alan Warner
By email
