LETTER: How will history view the changes?

In the year 2066, 50 years after the referendum which resulted in Britain exiting from the EU, people looked back and thanked their lucky stars that this decision had been taken to escape from the political nightmare that this organisation had become.

In Scotland, despite the diehard policies of the nationalists, people had also realised that membership of the UK was much preferable to being dominated by the EU with the Scottish Parliament relegated to an impotent rubber-stamper of the policies decided in Brussels, thus the second referendum there gave an emphatic no to independence from the UK. Matters had certainly been tough for a time after the exit, because the rulers of the EU wanted to discourage further countries from following Britain’s example. Despite this, several countries did later succeed in getting free, notably Denmark, the Netherlands, Greece and most important of all, Italy. Those countries that remained were subject to harsher and harsher regulations, which were strictly enforced. Any politicians who made a stand against the avalanche of regulations pouring from Brussels were forced to attend re-education camps, or be barred from any political office. Meanwhile, Britain was able to establish profitable trading arrangements with all the major countries of the world and this encouraged many firms who had previously had their main establishment in continental Europe to transfer their operations to Britain. The EU rulers refused to acknowledge they could ever be wrong despite all this, with the result that Britain, in association with the United States, had at last had to come to the rescue, as they had in 1944.

Not this time by a military invasion, but by a latter day plan to rescue all the failing economies. This was done on the strict understanding that the EU would be disbanded and each of the countries allowed a return to freedom. Once again, as so often in the past, Britain had been instrumental in rescuing Europe from domination and June 23, which had become a Bank Holiday, was celebrated as Independence Day.

Roger Barnes

By email