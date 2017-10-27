LETTER: Don’t blame us for anti-social behaviour

I was very disappointed that the News published a letter from Alan Warner on October 5 attacking Ripley Town Council for calling a public meeting about anti-social behaviour.

According to Mr Warner, because the town council is Labour controlled there is “nothing they can do as the Labour Party are part and parcel of allowing what’s happening now. Allowing pubs and clubs to be open all hours and some of them trying to legalise drugs.” What nonsense.

The town council has no role whatsoever in the licensing of pubs and clubs - that responsibility is with the borough council which in Amber Valley is Conservative controlled.

Mr Warner should aim his attacks at his right wing chums, not the Labour Party.

Councillor S. D. Freeborn

Leader of the Council