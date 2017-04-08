LETTER: Diabetics must take care with chocolate

Easter is a time for family, friends and, of course, chocolate…

If any of your readers, or someone they know, has diabetes, they might be wondering if they can eat chocolate and other sweet treats at this time of the year.

Well, it’s a myth you should eat diabetic chocolate. In fact, Diabetes UK’s experts recommend only eating small amounts of ordinary chocolate and avoiding diabetic chocolate completely.

This is because diabetic chocolate offers no special health benefits over ordinary chocolate.

But with health being the name of the game, if you do have diabetes, try to only eat chocolate as a special treat and don’t eat lots in one go, as it affects blood sugar levels.

Some of us might also like an alternative Easter present. What about flowers or a book?

If you’re looking for new recipes for healthier meals, snacks and treats then visit our Enjoy Food recipe finder on our website, www.diabetes.org.uk

Peter Shorrick

Diabetes UK