Youngsters dance the day away to inspire others

A group of students from Tibshelf Community School took over lessons in their old primary school last week, in a bid to introduce more children to dance.

After hosting their first and very successful dance project earlier in the year, the head teacher at Blackwell Primary School asked the group of girls to go back in and teach young students a dance on the theme of ‘Mardi Gras’.

The girls choreographed their own dance to the song Real in Rio, and planned a teaching workshop for seven to nine year-olds, in just one week. Asked why they were spending their week off planning the dance, the girls said they wanted to give back to their community and share skills as there aren’t many dance opportunities locally.

n The group is a part of a wider Black Shale Partnership, which works to increase the arts and cultural offer in Amber Valley. For more visit: www.blackshalepartnership.co.uk.