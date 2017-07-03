Young pedestrian in critical condition after 'serious' crash in Derbyshire

A young man is in a critical condition in hospital after a 'serious' crash in Ripley last week, police have revealed this afternoon.

The incident - involving a pedestrian and a silver Renault Clio - happened in Nottingham Road, near the junction with Brickyard Lane, at around 8.30pm last Wednesday.

Following the collision, the 20-year-old pedestrian was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he remains in a critical condition.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "As part of our ongoing investigation, we want to hear from drivers who were in the area around that time and might have recorded the serious collision on a dashcam.

"If you can help, call DC Lauren Siddall on 101, quoting reference 17000273760, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."