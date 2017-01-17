Work moves on at new care unit

Building work at the site of the new Heanor healthcare unit is well underway after the foundations have been laid.

Contractors A & S Enterprises Limited moved on site at the beginning of November, and has since been busy preparing the ground and setting up for the construction work – which is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust is leading the project, as the organisation responsible for the redevelopment of health services on the site of the former Heanor Memorial Hospital.

The old memorial hospital, which opened in 1925, was demolished in October 2015 as unfit for the delivery of modern healthcare, after findings of asbestos initially forced its closure in September 2013. Amber Valley Borough Council formally approved plans for a single storey purpose-built health development, as a base for a range of health services for the local community, at the end of November 2015.

The total project cost has increased from an estimated £2.5 million to £3.5 million, which includes building costs as well as other associated costs of kitting out, furnishing and moving services in.

The new centre will provide services that meet the health requirements and needs of the majority of the local population.

This building will include all existing services with the exception of inpatient beds, along with a range of new services which are required to support the health of local people – with a particular focus on mental health and dementia services.