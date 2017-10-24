'Wonderful, amazing' Derbyshire dad, 28, dying of cancer

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help make a dying man's dreams come true.

Dad-of-six Aaron Smith, 28, of Bunyan Crescent, Stonebroom, has terminal cancer.

Aaron with his wife Jemma. Picture: Sarah Washbourn.

Now his wife Jemma, 25, has started an online bid to raise £4,000 so the family can enjoy some last trips together.

Aaron also wants to fulfil one of his last wishes and go to London with Jemma to watch boxer David Haye fight.

Jemma said: "My heart is in bits.

"I love this wonderful, amazing person with all my heart."

Aaron with children Logan, four, Kain, one, and Tyrone, two. Picture: Sarah Washbourn.

Eight years ago, Aaron was at work when he collapsed and suffered epileptic seizures.

He was rushed to hospital and sadly diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer before undergoing a major operation followed by a gruelling course of chemotherapy.

After the couple's third child was born, it was discovered Aaron's tumour and cancer had grown so he underwent another operation in September last year - but it returned.

Jemma said: "It's been a nightmare time.

Aaron after one of his operations.

"Aaron's illness is terminal and now they've put him under pain control to try and keep him comfortable.

"He stays strong all the time - it doesn't matter what is thrown at him.

"He always puts his family first no matter how bad a day he's having.

"Aaron really does have a heart of gold and always tries to make other people smile.

Aaron is hospital.

"He's partially blind in both eyes, he's losing feeling in the right side of his body and his memory is going.

"We don't know how long he’s got with us - it could be weeks or months."

Aaron is currently receiving care and support from Ashgate Hospicecare.

Jemma now wants to publicise the GoFundMe online page she has set up to bring in money for the family - CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

After the trips, any remaining money will be put into trust funds for Aaron's children.