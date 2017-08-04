Woman’s body found on A38

Have your say

Police have confirmed that a woman’s body was found on the A38 last night.

The road was closed for several hours overnight southbound between Ripley and Coxbench, following a serious incident.

Officers arriving at the scene at 11pm sadly found the body of a woman after what they believed to be a fatal road collision.

An investigation is continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 17000332188.