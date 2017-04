A woman was involved in a crash on a Kilburn road this morning.

Firefighters from Belper and Ripley, police and paramedics were called to Belper Road shortly after 9.30am.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "The adult female was out of the vehicle upon arrival of firefighters.

"She was placed in the care of ambulance crews.

"Firefighters had left the scene by 10.30am."

No further information has been released to the media.