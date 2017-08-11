Woman found dead on A38 ‘may have committed suicide’, police say

A woman who was found dead on the A38 near Ripley last week may have committed suicide, police believe.

The 24-year-old was found on the southbound carriageway on Thursday, August 3.

Sergeant Scott Riley, from the collision investigation unit, at Derbyshire police, said: “We appealed to the public last week to contact us with information and to provide any dashcam footage that they may have.

“I would like to thank the public for their response to this as many people contacted us with useful information and dashcam footage that has assisted us in our investigation.”