Witness appeal after ‘assaults’ in Codnor and Ripley

Police are appealing for witnesses to two alleged assaults involving the same people.

The first happened near the Market Place in Codnor, shortly after 10am on Sunday, June 25.

A dispute broke out between two men and one of them allegedly punched the other, while also reportedly pushing him into the road.

The second incident happened this afternoon, involving the same two men but this time taking place in Nottingham Road, Ripley, close to the junction with New Street.

Did you see either of the incidents?

If you can help, call PC Andrew Brooks on 101, quoting reference 17000267983.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incidents and remains in custody for questioning.