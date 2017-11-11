Window at Derbyshire home smashed - did you see two young boys running from scene?

Police are investigating after a window at a Derbyshire home was smashed.

The back window of the property on Sleetmoor Lane in Somercotes was smashed and officers would now like to speak to anyone who may have seen two young boys in the area at the time.

It happened at about 4pm on Tuesday, October 24.

The information has only just been released by Derbyshire police.

A police spokesman said: “We would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have seen two young boys, one wearing a grey top and the other a red top or jacket, who were seen running up the street, towards Leabrooks Road, at the time of the incident.

“If you have any information which could help our officers with their inquiries please call PCSO Meikel Miller on 101, quoting reference 17*460029, or send her a message online through the ‘Contact Us’ page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”