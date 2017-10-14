Win a full kit for your youth football team

Energy company E.ON is offering under 13 football teams in Derbyshire the chance to get themselves kitted out for free with the launch of its new ‘Power Kicks’ competition.

Winning teams will receive 15 full youth kits in sizes and colours of their choosing.

This new scheme is part of E.ON’s commitment to supporting the communities where many of its customers live and its employees work. There is no requirement to be an E.ON customer to take part, and entries can be submitted by football clubs or school teams via the E.ON website until October 30, 2017.

Michael Lewis, E.ON’s Chief Executive, said: “Youth football can really bring communities and people together, whether that’s by supporting your local school’s team or by getting involved with a district club or league as a parent, relative, family friend or a coach. We’re keen to provide support to some of these teams by providing new kits to play in.

To enter E.ON’s Power Kicks competition, visit eonenergy.com/powerkicks and complete and submit the online entry form. All valid entries received by October 30 will be entered into the prize draw to win a voucher to cover the cost of 15 full youth kits. Full terms and conditions for the competition are also available on the website.