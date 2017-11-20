Where to buy the best Christmas trees in Derbyshire

With only 35 sleeps till Christmas, are you ready to decorate your home this festive season?

For most. their house isn’t complete for Christmas without a tree.

Artificial or real, here’s where to buy the best trees in the Derbyshire area.

Marsh Green Farm Shop

Pre-cut Nordman Fir trees will be available to buy from Wednesday November 22.

You will be able to buy their 5-6ft trees for £29.99, 6-7ft for £39.99 and 7-8ft for £49.99.

The Farm shop is Located on Matlock Road Kelstedge, Chesterfield, S45 0DR.

Bluebells Dairy Farm

Bluebells are offering a range of Nordman Fir, Norway Spruce, Fraser Fir and pot grown trees from Saturday November 25 and onwards.

All of their trees are freshly cut from within 30 miles of Derby,

Located on Brunswood Farm, Locko Road, Derby DE21 7AR.

Swarkestone Nursery and Garden Centre

From November 25 Swarkestone nursery will be offering a range of trees including Norway spruce, Blue spruce, Nordmann Fir and Fraser Fir, as well as artificial ones in their garden centre.

Located on Lowers Lane, Swarkestone, Derbyshire, DE73 7GQ

With your next visit to Kedleston Hall why not also buy your tree, they will be able from Friday December 1.

Prices vary depending on which one you choose on the day.

With the Christmas period getting busier each year you may not have time to collect your own let alone cut your own so here’s a few options from high street shops and websites.

If you are tired of the mess that a real fir tree makes John Lewis are offering a 6ft Basics Festive Fir Christmas Tree for £45.

You are able to collect the tree from store for free.

If you are looking for a less than traditional tree this year why not try the 6ft White Alaskan Christmas Tree from Tesco for £25.

You can then click+collect your tree from your local store for free or have it delivered to your house for a small delivery charge of £3.

Homebase are offering a range of artificial Christmas trees for people with a range of budgets. Their 8ft green arc tree resembles a more real one with its shape at £60 or there is the option of their budget tree at £30, the 6ft green slim tree.