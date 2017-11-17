What is the average cost of a house in the East Midlands?

The average cost of a house in the East Midlands has reached more than £183,000, according to new figures.
Government statistics show the average price of a property in the region is £183,762, an increase of 6.4% annually.
The average price of a property in the UK is £225,956.
HOW DOES EAST MIDLANDS COMPARE?
East of England - £288,440
London - £484,362
North East - £130,731
North West - £159,865
South East - £324,983
South West - £251,984
West Midlands - £188,447
Yorkshire and Humber - £158,689
The general trend of rising house prices is continuing, with the average UK property reaching £226,367 in September, an increase of 5.4% annually.
England continues to see the biggest price increase compared to the rest of the UK, with house prices increasing by 5.7% over the year to September, reaching £243,945 on average.
The UK House Price Index (UK HPI) is calculated by the Office for National Statistics and Land & Property Services Northern Ireland.
AVERAGE PRICES/ANNUAL CHANGE
England: £243,945 / 5.7%
Scotland: £144,924 / 3.1%
Wales: £152,661 / 5.3%
Northern Ireland: £128,650 / 6.0%
HOUSE PRICES BY CITY
Aberdeen: £165,275 / -3.5%
Bristol: £282,125 / 7.2%
Birmingham: £175,801 / 6.3%
Bradford: £137,689 / 4.7%
Brighton and Hove: £365,695 / 4.8%
Cardiff: £195,774 / 2.7%
Coventry: £180,167 / 10.0%
Dundee: £126,454 / 6.2%
Edinburgh: £248,702 / 9.0%
Glasgow: £125,489 / 5.8%
Hull: £111,208 / 7.4%
Leeds: £175,617 / 3.0%
Leicester: £162,142 / 8.1%
Liverpool: £127,945 / 6.0%
London: £767,108 / -1.7%
Manchester: £170,020 / 9.3%
Newcastle upon Tyne: £164,985 / 4.2%
Peterborough: £185,362 / 9.5%
Plymouth: £174,140 / 5.4%
Portsmouth: £207,630 / 8.2%
Preston: £130,647 / 4.3%
Salford: £157,710 / 5.9%
Sheffield: £161,025 / 5.9%
Sunderland: £118,276 / 5.6%
Wakefield: £144,572 / 5.7% York: £246,261 / 4.7%
