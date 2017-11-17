Search

What is the average cost of a house in the East Midlands?

The average house price in the East Midlands is more than 183,000.
The average cost of a house in the East Midlands has reached more than £183,000, according to new figures.

Government statistics show the average price of a property in the region is £183,762, an increase of 6.4% annually.

The average price of a property in the UK is £225,956.

HOW DOES EAST MIDLANDS COMPARE?

East of England - £288,440

London - £484,362

North East - £130,731

North West - £159,865

South East - £324,983

South West - £251,984

West Midlands - £188,447

Yorkshire and Humber - £158,689

The general trend of rising house prices is continuing, with the average UK property reaching £226,367 in September, an increase of 5.4% annually.

England continues to see the biggest price increase compared to the rest of the UK, with house prices increasing by 5.7% over the year to September, reaching £243,945 on average.

The UK House Price Index (UK HPI) is calculated by the Office for National Statistics and Land & Property Services Northern Ireland.

AVERAGE PRICES/ANNUAL CHANGE

England: £243,945 / 5.7%

Scotland: £144,924 / 3.1%

Wales: £152,661 / 5.3%

Northern Ireland: £128,650 / 6.0%

HOUSE PRICES BY CITY

Aberdeen: £165,275 / -3.5%

Bristol: £282,125 / 7.2%

Birmingham: £175,801 / 6.3%

Bradford: £137,689 / 4.7%

Brighton and Hove: £365,695 / 4.8%

Cardiff: £195,774 / 2.7%

Coventry: £180,167 / 10.0%

Dundee: £126,454 / 6.2%

Edinburgh: £248,702 / 9.0%

Glasgow: £125,489 / 5.8%

Hull: £111,208 / 7.4%

Leeds: £175,617 / 3.0%

Leicester: £162,142 / 8.1%

Liverpool: £127,945 / 6.0%

London: £767,108 / -1.7%

Manchester: £170,020 / 9.3%

Newcastle upon Tyne: £164,985 / 4.2%

Peterborough: £185,362 / 9.5%

Plymouth: £174,140 / 5.4%

Portsmouth: £207,630 / 8.2%

Preston: £130,647 / 4.3%

Salford: £157,710 / 5.9%

Sheffield: £161,025 / 5.9%

Sunderland: £118,276 / 5.6%

Wakefield: £144,572 / 5.7% York: £246,261 / 4.7%