WEATHER WARNING: 75mph winds set to hit this week

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with winds of up to 75mph set to hit the East Midlands this week.

The warning is in force from 8pm tomorrow (Tuesday) until 10am on Wednesday with the winds being strong enough to cause disruption to travel, power cuts and damage to trees and buildings.

It adds: "Very strong winds with gusts of 55-65 mph, perhaps reaching 75 mph in exposed places, are looking increasingly likely on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Longer journey times by road, rail and air are likely, with restrictions on roads and bridges."