WEATHER: Hurricane Ophelia heads to Derbyshire with warnings of wind damage

The Met Office has issued Derbyshire and the wider region with a Yellow Warning with powerful winds expected as Hurricane Ophelia heads to the UK and Irleand.

A spell of very windy weather is likely on Monday, October 16, in association with Ophelia, according to the Met Office, and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected with longer journeys times and cancellations possible.

The Met Office has stated that power cuts may occur with the potential to affect other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Some damage to buildings such as tiles blown from roofs is possible perhaps leading to injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

The Met Office’s Yellow Warnings are issued when there are concerns about possible severe weather conditions.

Elsewhere, coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray or large waves.

The warning has been updated to extend the area at risk further east taking in much of northern England and Wales and parts of southern and central Scotland.

The Met Office has issued Northern Ireland with an amber weather warning as Hurricane Ophelia remains on course to hit Ireland and the UK on Monday.

There is a warning, of “potential danger to life” as Ireland called a national emergency meeting.

The hurricane will be classed as a storm when it hits the UK exactly 30 years following the Great Storm of 1987 which killed 18 people.

It is expected to bring severe winds and stormy conditions to parts of Ireland and the UK with winds of up to 70mph.

Current mild weather conditions have been put down to warm air brought by Hurricane Ophelia, according to the Met Office.

Ophelia has already been downgraded to a category two hurricane by the US National Hurricane Center and it has been forecast as weakening.

The windy weather is also expected to continue into Tuesday, October 17, across Derbyshire and the surrounding region, according to the Met Office who have issued an extended Yellow Warning.